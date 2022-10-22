Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 139,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $47,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,732,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13,601.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 818,522 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Up 4.8 %

AMAT stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.42. 11,569,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,532,930. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.37.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.35.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

