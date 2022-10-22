API3 Price Reaches $1.62 (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. API3 has a market cap of $100.46 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, API3 has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One API3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00008445 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,371.83 or 0.27993195 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010933 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

