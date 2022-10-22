American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML) Trading Up 18.4%

Shares of American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML – Get Rating) were up 18.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 5,724,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 1,910,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on American Battery Technology to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

American Battery Technology Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81.

About American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology Company, a battery materials company, engages in supplying battery metals. The company explores for resources of battery metals; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Featured Stories

