American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 862.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,450 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 176.8% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 101,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 64,666 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 82.0% in the second quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 95,435 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 273,225 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 52.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 63,006 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,843 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,281.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

