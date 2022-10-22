Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

