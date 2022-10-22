Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Position Cut by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 66,559 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for about 3.0% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $83,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 101.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALB traded up $14.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.01. 1,318,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 121.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.52. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $308.24.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.32.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

