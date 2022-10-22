Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE ALK traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $41.01. 2,551,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,535. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $45.67. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.