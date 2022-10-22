Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Earnings Results

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Alaska Air Group updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ALK stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $61.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Several brokerages have commented on ALK. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

