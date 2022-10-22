AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Shares Up 31%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) shot up 31% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.21. 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 13,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. is an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns.

