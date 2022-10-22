Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Starbucks by 163.8% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.44. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

