Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 5,523 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,096,000 after buying an additional 249,371 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 61.4% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,623,000 after purchasing an additional 721,432 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,404,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,401,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,846,000 after purchasing an additional 170,968 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 1.3% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $20.24 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 1,072.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

