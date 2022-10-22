Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.54.

