Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,776,000 after buying an additional 1,743,220 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,259,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average is $64.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.74.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

