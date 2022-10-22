Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $13.84 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $18.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71.

