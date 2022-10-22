Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 3,044 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,372 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $190.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.92. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

