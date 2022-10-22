Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Trading 2.5% Higher

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Rating) shares were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.99. Approximately 21,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 69,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.