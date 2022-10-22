ACON S2 Acquisition (OTCMKTS:STWOU) Stock Price Up 8.2%

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU – Get Rating) shares rose 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.58 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 6,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 15,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.
ACON S2 Acquisition Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48.
About ACON S2 Acquisition
ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.
