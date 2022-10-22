Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.11% of Acadia Healthcare worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Healthcare

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $500,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,094 shares of company stock worth $2,788,568 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 3.0 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $86.75.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.