ABBC Coin (ABBC) Market Cap Reaches $147.70 Million

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. ABBC Coin has a market cap of $147.70 million and approximately $21.06 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ABBC Coin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,312.51 or 0.27692888 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010815 BTC.

ABBC Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,875,706 coins. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

