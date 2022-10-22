a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Shares Down 0.3%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.37. 8,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 3,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of a2 Milk in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29.

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

