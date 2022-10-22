A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.71 billion-$3.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion. A. O. Smith also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.69-$0.69 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on AOS. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Shares of AOS traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.13. 990,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,885. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average is $57.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 156.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 12.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 287,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,743,000 after buying an additional 31,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

