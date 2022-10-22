865 Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,544,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,317,000 after purchasing an additional 536,496 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,894,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,128,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,955,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,384,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $277.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.44. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $171.30 and a one year high of $317.00.

