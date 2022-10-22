6,230 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Purchased by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 713,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,700,000 after purchasing an additional 68,968 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

DFAT stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 420,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,972. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $49.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97.

