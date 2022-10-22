3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Decreased by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Mizuho boosted their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $116.81 on Friday. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

