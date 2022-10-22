22,330 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 3.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.
UGI Stock Performance
UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 14.09%. Research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.
UGI Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.
UGI Company Profile
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.
