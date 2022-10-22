1irstGold Hits One Day Volume of $8,440.00 (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. 1irstGold has a market cap of $5.06 million and approximately $8,440.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstGold token can currently be bought for about $62.51 or 0.00325743 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 1irstGold has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstGold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,366.52 or 0.27978180 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010927 BTC.

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold was first traded on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.