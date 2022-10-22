1eco Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $94.95 Million (1ECO)

1eco (1ECO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. 1eco has a total market capitalization of $94.95 million and approximately $2,131.00 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1eco token can currently be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00009311 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 1eco has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1eco Profile

1eco launched on August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,079,297 tokens. The official message board for 1eco is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/. 1eco’s official website is www.1eco.io. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1eco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1eco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1eco using one of the exchanges listed above.

