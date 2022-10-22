1,696 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.3% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,719,312,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,003,000 after buying an additional 127,231 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,159,000 after buying an additional 164,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,057,000 after buying an additional 195,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $6.31 on Friday, hitting $275.42. 77,897,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,078,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.86 and a 200 day moving average of $301.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

