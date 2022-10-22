1,200 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Bought by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the second quarter worth $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the first quarter worth $521,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 141.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 45,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 26,916 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 434.9% during the first quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 51,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the first quarter worth $8,944,000.
ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Stock Down 7.5 %
NYSEARCA SDOW opened at $33.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $44.05.
ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (SDOW)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.