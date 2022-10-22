105,389 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Acquired by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014,101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,234 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335,089 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,220,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,914,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTEB traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.91. 15,248,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,468,226. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $55.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.87.

