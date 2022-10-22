0x Market Capitalization Achieves $204.98 Million (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 22nd. 0x has a market cap of $204.98 million and approximately $10.03 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 0x has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,374.00 or 0.27941019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010913 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0x.org. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.