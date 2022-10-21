Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:ZWS traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.45. 3,891,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,342. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $38.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 419,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,483,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,129,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,476,000 after acquiring an additional 73,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

ZWS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.