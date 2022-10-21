Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $534,520.00 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $534,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,147.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $535,850.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $534,170.00.

Zendesk Stock Performance

Shares of ZEN opened at $76.67 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $136.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Zendesk

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JMP Securities cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Zendesk to $77.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

