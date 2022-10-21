Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $534,520.00 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZENGet Rating) insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $534,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,147.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 16th, Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $535,850.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 16th, Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $534,170.00.

Zendesk Stock Performance

Shares of ZEN opened at $76.67 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $136.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZENGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zendesk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JMP Securities cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Zendesk to $77.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Zendesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.