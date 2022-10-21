Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives $39.94 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.94.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zalando from €37.00 ($37.76) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zalando from €42.00 ($42.86) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Zalando from €28.00 ($28.57) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Zalando from €36.00 ($36.73) to €26.00 ($26.53) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zalando from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of Zalando stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 161.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.63. Zalando has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 0.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

