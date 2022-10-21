YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on YETI from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on YETI from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,350,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,772,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,793,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,549,000 after purchasing an additional 780,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in YETI by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,672,000 after purchasing an additional 721,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YETI opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. YETI has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

