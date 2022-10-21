yearn.finance (YFI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17.24 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for about $7,521.20 or 0.39373304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $275.56 million and approximately $17.24 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002989 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.65 or 0.27582138 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010773 BTC.
About yearn.finance
yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
