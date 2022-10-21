XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0061 on Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last week, XYO has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $78.93 million and $1.28 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,048.69 or 0.99992923 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002888 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023203 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00057487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00048771 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022848 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005207 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.006021 USD and is down -7.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $1,463,497.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.