XYO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.21 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. During the last week, XYO has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $77.05 million and $1.21 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00608124 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $1,297,646.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

