Xponance Inc. Reduces Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,141 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 673.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 259,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,489,000 after acquiring an additional 179,847 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,012,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,610,000 after acquiring an additional 124,942 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $134.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.25. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DGX. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

