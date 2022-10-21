XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $78.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XPO. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.81.

XPO stock opened at $44.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.04.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $279,216,969.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in XPO Logistics by 54.4% during the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,532,000 after buying an additional 3,919,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,479,000 after purchasing an additional 424,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 59.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,914,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,156,000 after buying an additional 148,266 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

