Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

XERS stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,595,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,781. Xeris Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. The company has a market cap of $168.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.99.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 203.44% and a negative net margin of 171.21%. The firm had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

