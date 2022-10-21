X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Shares Down 0.6%

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.07 and last traded at $33.13. 178,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 291,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.33.
X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF
An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
