Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WYNN. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.50.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $56.13 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,190,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 460.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 419,070 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,881,000 after purchasing an additional 344,295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6,658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 193,100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 108,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 182,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after buying an additional 182,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 437,930 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,865,000 after buying an additional 129,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.