Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WH has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of WH stock opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $93.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.23 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 21.65%. Analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

