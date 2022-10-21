Wrapped Velas Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,998.00 (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 20th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Wrapped Velas has a total market capitalization of $90.38 million and approximately $12,998.00 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Velas Coin Profile

Wrapped Velas’ genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.03966216 USD and is down -4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $9,141.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

