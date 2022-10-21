Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.00.

Shares of WOLF opened at $101.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -59.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $58.07 and a 1-year high of $142.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.99.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.34 per share, with a total value of $240,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 622.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 201,074 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 265.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 180,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 131,375 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter valued at $6,345,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 109.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 84,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 44,276 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

