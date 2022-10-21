WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Rating) fell 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.15 and last traded at $43.21. 11,330 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $731,000.

