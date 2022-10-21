Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Wintrust Financial Trading Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $89.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.19. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.50%.
WTFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
