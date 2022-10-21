Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $89.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.19. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.50%.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 18.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

