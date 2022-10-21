Whitecap Resources Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $7.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPGYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

