Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$19.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $21.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.59 billion. Whirlpool also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.00-$19.00 EPS.

Whirlpool Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE WHR opened at $131.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. Whirlpool has a one year low of $130.52 and a one year high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.56 and its 200-day moving average is $163.82.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 22.28 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $194.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 67.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 16.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 32.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

